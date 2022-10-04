Elusive White Buffalo Spotted in Iowa

As seen in most of the animal kingdom, white buffalo are exceedingly rare. In fact, only one in every ten million is born this way.

But at least one of these elusive animals is fairly easy to find if you know where to look.

Tucked away in western Iowa is Botna Bend Park, a beautiful place where you can fish, hike, and observe wildlife.

According to the My County Parks Website, Botna Bend Park is the perfect place for a quick getaway into nature:

Botna Bend Park is a favorite for campers who enjoy a small-town atmosphere. Park visitors will love this quiet, beautiful park that is located next to the Nishnabotna River. While at Botna Bend, anglers commonly catch flathead catfish and carp. Another huge draw to Botna Bend is the bison and elk herd that resides in the park's pasture areas. -My County Parks Website

It's Also The Perfect Place To Spot A White Buffalo

As you can see in the photo above, the Botna Bend Park White Buffalo is happily part of the bison herd in the park.

Just how does a white bison come to be in the first place? Like any other animal, the recessive gene triggers the color change. Approximately only 50 white bison are currently alive in the United States.

To learn more about Botna Bend Park, check out the video below from Pottawattamie County.

Story Sources: American Indian College Fund, Oregon Live Website, My County Parks Website