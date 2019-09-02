Cure Kids Cancer: Ethan Erickson [In Remembrance]

To make a pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555 or click HERE. Listen Live to Radiothon live HERE.

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon and Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon 2022 Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales: Sept 29 and 30

For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer.

Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.

The money raised through Dining for Kids and the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon stays in the Sioux Falls area.

By Sanford Children's Hospital

Ethan was an avid outdoorsman, he especially loved fishing —catch and release, that is. In April 2018, Ethan had stomach surgery where doctors found a tumor in his intestines.

A biopsy showed the tumor was cancerous--Burkitt’slymphoma. After two rounds of chemotherapy at Sanford Children’s, his 30-day scan showed no signs of cancer. His three-month scan revealed a new tumor in his upper abdomen.

He went through six more rounds of chemo and within a month, he had another tumor. During Ethan’s final hospital stay, his care team brought fishing to the Castle of Care so Ethan could fish one last time.

Ethan’s parents shared that was their favorite memory throughout their whole journey. Ethan earned his angel wings in the fall of 2019, just one month shy of his 13th birthday.