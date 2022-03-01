You hear a song. You've heard it a hundred times before, and you love it! In fact, without even realizing it, you're singing along. And then it hits you, and you ask yourself a question: Who sings that??

Many people know many songs, but there's also quite a few folks that, if you ask them who sang it, they stop and....doggone it, I know, I just can't think of it!

One of the great classic sing-a-longs is 'Delta Dawn'. How many of us (guys and gals) have sung along to the opening line 'Delta Dawn, what's that flower you have on...' You've heard it countless times, have sung along countless times, but...who sang it?

Well, actually that depends on who you ask.

For those of us who love our country music, we'd say go back 50 years to 1972 . That's when a very young Tanya Tucker brought the song into the country Top Ten and while it was early in Tanya's illustrious career, it remains one of her best remembered classics.

But wait!

If you have a friend who is a pop music fan and ask 'Who had that hit 'Delta Dawn?', well they wouldn't mention Tanya. Nope.

They'd tell you that 'Delta Dawn' was a chart topping hit nearly a half century ago in 1973. And they'd be absolutely correct. A pop music chart topping hit. Cue Helen Reddy please.

So either way, Tanya or Helen, what you have in 'Delta Dawn' is one great sing-a-long classic.

By the way, Tanya is 63 years young and continues to record and perform throughout the country.

Sadly, Helen passed away in Los Angeles in September, 2020 at the age of 78.