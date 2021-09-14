Did You Know There Is A Pet Cemetery In The Sioux Falls Area?

Raise your hand if you've had (or have) a pet that was (or is) part of the family. I'd venture to say most of us have.

It may be a dog or cat. A parakeet or hamster. Maybe a bunny or a turtle. My daughter's family has dogs AND cats. My son's family has...get ready for it...a Bearded Dragon.

The pint is, for many folks, that pet has embedded itself into the family and is loved.

For me as a kid growing up on a little farm, that pet would have been our German Shepard, Sarge. To the day he died my dad would proudly proclaim "that dog was smarter than a lot of people I know". When Sarge died, it was a sad day for him, my mom & my brother and me.

As an adult I had a Dachshund named Coke. Yep, a wiener dog. I loved that pup.

The point is, there are those certain pets that engrain themselves into your heart. And when they die it's tough to say goodbye. And...how to properly say goodbye.

There are several cemeteries in Sioux Falls, but what about a pet cemetery? Is there a cemetery for Rex or Rover or Puffy or whatever that loved pet is named?

Yes. Or at least close.

Forever Friends Pet Cemetery is just 12 miles or so south of Sioux Falls on 279th street. That would be just west of I-29 at the Worthing & Lennox Exit. And as far as services and products being offered, they pretty much have it all.

Pickup and transportation for your deceased pet, burials & cremations, chapel services and memorials services.

You can get all the information you need at their website here.