Do People Enjoy Staying at That Hotel Attached to FSD Airport?

If you have visited the Sioux Falls Regional Airport (aka Joe Foss Field) more than likely you've seen the AeroStay hotel that is connected to the airport.

It seems really convenient to have a hotel attached to an airport for those who are just passing through the area on their travels.

Or for those who maybe didn't have a late-night flight out to their destination, hey it happens and the last thing you'd want to do is to struggle to find a room and how you're going to get there.

But do people enjoy their stay at this hotel that is conveniently located so close to an airport? What are the rooms like?

Here is what a few hotel guests had to say in their reviews of AeroStay on TrustYou:

""Beds are great, bathrooms are so-so, and rooms are clean and new."Small, poorly-maintained rooms with subpar furniture. Great shower." "Awesome vibe. Modern Hotel. Stylish hotel. Friendly atmosphere."Perfect airport hotel. Good choice for a city trip.

The average rating out of five stars according to a summary of 559 reviews on TrustYou is 4.4.

And one of the pros that the AeroStay received from this website is how quiet it is.

That's quite impressive that these guests claimed the AeroStay was quiet as an airplane taking off makes a lot of noise; so it sounds like you could actually get some shut-eye while staying at a hotel next to an airport.

Out of the 559 reviews that were left on TrustYou, 56% were families, couples made up 19% of folks on a business trip were 15% of guests and finally, solo individuals made up 10% of these reviewers.

