Do You Have the Strength to Pull a Plane for Special Olympics?

Yes, the 4th Annual Plane Pull for Special Olympics South Dakota is coming up on Friday, August 6th at the Maverick Air Center. It is a way for you to support these hardworking athletes, win some great prizes, and have a lot of fun!

But you don't have to do it by yourself. Put together a team of 10 family, friends, or coworkers. Each person raises $75 and then they'll have a chance to pull a B-24 plane 12 feet. The fastest time wins!

All participants receive a special edition t-shirt and a tasty lunch.

Registration is from 4 to 5 PM on August 6 and there are 5 divisions:

Public Safety Employees

Fitness & Gym

High School & College

Special Olympian

Open-The General Public

There are over 2750 Special Olympics Athletes in South Dakota. They travel all over the state and across the country proving that athletic excellence isn't limited to people without intellectual disabilities.

In order for these extraordinary athletes to travel and compete for free, at events like the State Equestrian competition in Huron, Area Summer Games in Rapid City, or the USA Games in Orlando, Florida, it takes donations from the whole community.

Let's say that pulling an airplane is not something you can or want to do, but you still want to support these remarkable athletes, no problem. Just choose one of the teams to support and donate to their effort, then put it in your calendar for Friday, August 6th, and come out and cheer your team on!

All funds raised support the mission and objectives of Special Olympics South Dakota.

Find out more at Special Olympics South Dakota or at the 4th Annual Plane Pull for Special Olympics.

