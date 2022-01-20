Ever thought of how many different gadgets you have in your kitchen? Some of them get used every day, others may only get used annually on holidays. Every state in the country has a favorite and South Dakota's may be a surprise.

Surety First did a study of Google Trends data to find what the most popular kitchen gadget was in each state. They included everything from common things like peelers (Maine and South Carolina) and ice cube trays (New York and Oklahoma), completely random things like hot dog toasters (Missouri), and boring things like universal lids (Florida) and splatter guards.

The top kitchen gadget in South Dakota is the venerable old Crock-Pot. That device has made a lot of stew, chili, Salisbury steak, roasts, chicken breasts, and those are just the meals I can think of that I have personally eaten.

The Crock-Pot is a specific brand of slow cooker owned by Newell Brands. Slow cookers got popular in the 1940s when women went to work in droves to aid in the manufacturing effort of World War II, allowing them to start dinner in the morning and have it ready when they got home in the evening; something working men and women still do to this day. The branded "Crock-Pot" was introduced in 1971 and was the most popular kitchen gadget in this study being tops in three states, Wyoming and West Virginia being the other two.

Minnesota has a mildly strange favorite kitchen gadget in the immersion blender. I wasn't even sure what that was until I googled it, I had just never heard of the name of the stick-shaped blender you put into a glass or bowl.

Iowa's favorite kitchen gadget is not a sexy pick, but the cheese slicer is an important one. After years of spending money on sliced and shredded cheese separately, we resorted to large blocks of our favorite and then slice or shred as needed.