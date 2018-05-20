INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ed Carpenter and Danica Patrick got exactly what they needed in qualifying Sunday. Now comes the hard part: Finding a way to victory lane next weekend.

After crashing Roger Penske's front-row party by claiming his third Indianapolis 500 pole-winning run and watching his teammate, Patrick, qualify seventh for the final start of her career, Carpenter quickly turned his attention to hosting a bigger family celebration at the track his stepfather's family owns.

Carpenter has largely taken a backseat to other prominent story lines this month.

Penske's team earned its 200th career win last week and was in position to claim the top three spots Sunday.

Patrick has drawn plenty of attention as she gears up for the final stop on her two-race farewell tour.

Helio Castroneves had the fastest car in qualifying Saturday and looked like he might break a tie for second by claiming his fifth career Indy pole. Instead, he'll chase a record-tying fourth 500 win from the No. 8 starting spot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.