Famous Movie & TV Actor Talks About Growing Up In Iowa [WATCH]

This famous actor has performed lots of amazing roles on TV and in Movies but he's never forgotten about his Iowa roots.

Ashton Kutcher has been in successful TV shows such as That 70's Show, Two And A Half Men, The Ranch, and The Boys.

Some of his movies include Vengeance, Jobs, Killers, The Butterfly Effect, and The Guardian.

Recently Ashton Kutcher, who is married to his famous actress wife Mila Kunis, was on a YouTube series called “The Street You Grew Up On”.

Obviously, Ashton's time in Iowa was very important to making him the person he is today.

Kutcher pointed out that one of his Iowa boyhood homes was about seven blocks from where he went to school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

It also was not far from the Quaker Oats plant in town. He recalled that “It smelled always like Captain Crunch or Quaker Oats at all times.”

He shared a memory about walking or riding his bike to school every day...”There was a week-old bakery. So it was where they took all the Hostess Twinkies and everything that was two days to expiration.

We'd take soda cans and we'd go up to the little store at the end of the block and we'd turn in the cans. And then we'd get like $.05 per can and take the money and just instantly go to the day-old bakery and just buy as much, like crazy horrible food for us as we could!”

Kutcher recounts how they call Cedar Rapids the City Of Five Seasons, but they also called it “the City of five smells.”

The instant he opens up Captain Crunch of something like that it's “Just like going home.”

As a kid, he says that he was always broke because even though he worked hard mowing lawns and made money he would spend it all down at the Hostess store.

Now that is a kid's dream life!

If you didn't love Ashton Kutcher before, watch this video and you will!