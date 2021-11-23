First Reactions Adele’s ’30’

Adele blessed our lives with her latest album, 30, last week (November 19).

It hasn't been quite a week, but I've listened to the album a few times now and I have some thoughts and feelings that I'd like to share.

Let's go track by track.

Track 1- "Strangers By Nature"

"I'll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart" is literally the very first line of this entire album. We are in for it!

Track 2- "Easy On Me"

This was the first single so my first reaction was actually two months ago. It's a solid first single. I think it's interesting she's asking us to take it easy on her, but she's not going easy on us with this album!

Track 3- "My Little Love"

Ok, so this song is all about her son. There are even little snippets of him talking with her and Adele gets very vulnerable even crying about being lonely in this song. While it is very personal for Adele and her family, after one listen, I don't really need to hear it again. Sorry. Not sorry.

Track 4- "Cry Your Heart Out"

I think this song is full of great advice. "Cry your heart out, it'll clean your face

When you're in doubt, go at your own pace." Words to live by. Also, this song is a little more midtempo and I always like when a lyrically sad song is sung uptempo. I just love that.

Track 5- "Oh My God"

More words to live by: "I know that it's wrong, But I want to have fun Mmh, yeah Mmh, yeah." Seriously though, this song is about getting back out there after a heartbreak. Get it, girl. Also, a little more upbeat. Adele is known for the ballads, but I always like a little something to tap my toe to.

Track 6- "Can I Get It"

This is probably my favorite song on the album. The girl knows what she wants and she wants it right now! Gotta love a girl with a mission!

Track 7- "I Drink Wine"

Sometimes you gotta drink your sorrows. I also like to eat a whole lot of chips and salsa to drown my sorrows.

Track 8- "All Night Parking"

This song reminds me of that first crush feeling. You get butterflies and blush just thinking about that person. Warm and fuzzies!

Track 9- "Woman Like Me"

What did we learn in this song? Traits Adele does not like are being lazy and complacent. Take note.

Track 10- "Hold On"

Adele gets kind of dark in this song. She sings, "Right now, I truly hate bein' me. Every day feels like the road I'm on might just open up and swallow me whole." But, the name of the song is "Hold On," so things will get better!

Track 11- "To Be Loved"

On Adele's One Night Only special, she told Oprah about playing this song for her dad. Adele and her father had a rocky relationship, but made amends before he died. Then you hear the song with lyrics like, "To be loved and love at the highest count

Means to lose all the things I can't live without

Let it be known that I will choose to lose

It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie

Let it be known, let it be known that I tried"

Ooofta! That's heavy! Towards the end of the song she holds out the last 'and I tried', almost like a cry for help. *Goosebumps*

Track 12- "Love Is A Game"

This is the last song on the album. How is Queen Adele leaving us? Well, "To Be Loved" left us in a puddle of our own tears, so "Love Is A Game" picks us up a bit.

The last lyrics of the album, "I can love me

I can love again

I love me now like I loved him

I'm a fool for that

You know I, you know I'm gonna do it

Oh-oh-oh-oh

I'd do it all again, like I did it"

And there you have it! We will love again!

Honorary mention: On the Target exclusive version of Adele's album there are three bonus tracks, "Wild Wild West," "Can't Be Together," and a version of "Easy On Me" featuring Chris Stapleton. I could probably do without "Wild Wild West," but Chris Stapleton was a great addition to "Easy On Me." Chris Stapleton is never a bad idea.

