Folks Surprising Response When Asked ‘What Is The Worst Candy?’

What is the Worst Candy-Getty Thinkstock

There are good candies and some really sucky candies. But not everyone agrees which sweets are better than the others. Some of these responses really surprised me!

As Halloween season rolls around more conversations on the topic of candy seem to pop up. Over on Reddit lots of people were responding to the question “What Is The Worst Candy?”

Growing up in Iowa and Minnesota my family loved Snickers and Mars bars. It's hard to believe there are those who hate these little chocolate chunks of heaven!?

What is the Worst Candy-Getty Thinkstock
Check out some of these responses that candy haters posted. I couldn't disagree more with some of them. What do you think?

Fit_Lavaya: I bought a Nestles Crunch bar recently because we finally got them in stores near me again. It tasted like chocolate lies.

Butterfinger-Amazon.com
Sexydewgong: They also ruined Butterfinger by changing the recipe. They used to be my favorite but they're horrible now.

Sterlingrose: Circus Peanuts because I ate some at the circus when I was a kid and threw up all over myself and had to sit there in a pukey sweatshirt until it was over.

Candy Necklaces-Amazon
Pbx123456: Candy necklaces. The entire process of having to gnaw old, stale sugar nodules off of a piece of string was just flat-out degrading.

Necco Waffer-Amazon
Rains-blu: Necco Wafers. They taste like a combination of wet paper and stale Pepto Bismol.

Some people are saying Sixlets, but my brain went to another place, where the shell was really thick and tasted really bad. they were larger than M&MS just because of the shell. The chocolate was ass too.

Iowa Palmer Company's Twin Bing Products

Can you even really claim to live in this part of the country if you've never had a Twin Bing?

WHAT IS A TWIN BING?

"It consists of two round, chewy, cherry-flavored nougats coated with a mixture of chopped peanuts and chocolate. The Twin Bing was introduced in the 1960s," -Wikipedia

Not only has the TB been a staple of the Sioux Empire for over half a decade, but the makers of the classic candy have also infused the unique cherry and chocolate flavor into lots of other things.

 

