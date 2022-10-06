Folks Surprising Response When Asked ‘What Is The Worst Candy?’

There are good candies and some really sucky candies. But not everyone agrees which sweets are better than the others. Some of these responses really surprised me!

As Halloween season rolls around more conversations on the topic of candy seem to pop up. Over on Reddit lots of people were responding to the question “What Is The Worst Candy?”

Growing up in Iowa and Minnesota my family loved Snickers and Mars bars. It's hard to believe there are those who hate these little chocolate chunks of heaven!?

Check out some of these responses that candy haters posted. I couldn't disagree more with some of them. What do you think?

Fit_Lavaya: I bought a Nestles Crunch bar recently because we finally got them in stores near me again. It tasted like chocolate lies.

Sexydewgong: They also ruined Butterfinger by changing the recipe. They used to be my favorite but they're horrible now.

Sterlingrose: Circus Peanuts because I ate some at the circus when I was a kid and threw up all over myself and had to sit there in a pukey sweatshirt until it was over.

Pbx123456: Candy necklaces. The entire process of having to gnaw old, stale sugar nodules off of a piece of string was just flat-out degrading.

Rains-blu: Necco Wafers. They taste like a combination of wet paper and stale Pepto Bismol.

Some people are saying Sixlets, but my brain went to another place, where the shell was really thick and tasted really bad. they were larger than M&MS just because of the shell. The chocolate was ass too.