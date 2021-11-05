Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Coming to Sioux City

One of the architects of perhaps the most iconic song in American rock history is coming to our area in early 2022.

Former Eagles' guitarist Don Felder will play alongside the Sioux City Symphony at the Sioux City Orpheum - Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 7:30 PM.

Tickets for the Sioux City show go on sale, Monday, November 8, at 10:00 AM.

Felder, a self-taught guitar player, was born in Gainesville, Florida in September of 1947 and would later attend high school with future Eagles' bandmate Bernie Leadon.

He was invited to join The Eagles in early 1974 and appeared on four studio albums - On the Border (1974), One of These Nights (1975), Hotel California (1976), and

The Long Run (1979) and a pair of live albums - Eagles Live (1980)

Hell Freezes Over (1994).

Felder's biggest contribution during his Eagles' tenure was writing the music to go along with Don Henley and Glenn Frey's lyrics on the song 'Hotel California' in 1976.

While The Eagles were on hiatus from 1980 to 1994, Felder contributed songs to a pair of movies - 1981's Heavy Metal ('Heavy Metal (Takin' a Ride)') and 1982's Fast Times at Ridgemont High ('Never Surrender').

He also released his debut solo album, Airborne, in 1983.

Felder, and the rest of The Eagles, reunited in 1994 and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

After being fired from the band in 2001, Felder released his autobiography, Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974–2001), in early 2008.

In between his next two solo albums - 2012's Road to Forever and 2019's American Rock 'n' Roll, Felder was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2016.

