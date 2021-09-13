Free South Dakota At-Home Covid Tests Even If Don’t Have Symtoms

According to the State of South Dakota website you can now get “free, fast, and accurate COVID-19 saliva testing” at home.

This is for South Dakota residents only. So if you believe you may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 you can order this home test. You don't have to have symptoms

The State of South Dakota has set up a special website where you can fill out some information and then have the COVID-19 home-test mailed to you. The test kit will arrive at your home via expedited shipping.

What you do is log on for a virtual visit with a Vault test supervisor. They will then show you how to collect your saliva sample. You must not eat, drink, smoke, or chew anything for 30 minutes before your testing session.

Then you ship your sample to the lab using a prepaid UPS package and wait for the results that will get back to you 24 to 48 hours after your sample arrives at the lab.

The website states that “this at-home saliva test is offered at no cost from the State of South Dakota, and you will not be asked for your credit card information. If the system does ask you for payment, this is an error; close your browser and try again.”

Each test needs a unique email address and Vault account. If you use your email to order a test for yourself, you will need to create another account with a separate email to order a test for your child or other family members.

To order multiple tests, you must complete one request and then return to this page to begin the next request.

Vault requires a photo ID so that the test supervisor can confirm the identity of the person taking the test on the Zoom call.

Any photo ID will work, whether it is government-issued or from your place of work or school.