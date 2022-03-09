Gas Prices Approaching Records in South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska

Gas prices are jumping about a dime a day in the last few days. The price of gas is at the point it will make you think about going to work on a moped in March.

Today, March 9, 2022, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.25, according to AAA. That is the new all-time high for the highest recorded average price nationally. One year ago it was a relatively cheap $2.80.

While the national record has been broken, we have not quite gotten to that level of insanity in the upper midwest.

The record highest average price for gas in South Dakota, as it was in most of our neighboring states, was set in 2008. On July 18 of that year, we set the record with a statewide average price of $4.09. Today the average price is $3.88.

In Iowa, the state record was set on July 16, 2008, at $4.03 per gallon. With today's average at $3.89, Iowa is closest to setting a new record being a mere 14 cents away.

Nebraska is close to South Dakota's pace for a new record. Their highest recorded price was $4.10 on July 15, 2008. Their current average is $3.88, the same average price as the Mount Rushmore State.

Minnesota is a bit of an anomaly in this gas price record book. While South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa all set records within four days of each other, Minnesota has the newest and highest record. On May 20, 2013, the average price of petrol in the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" hit a scorching $4.28 per gallon and was the most expensive in the nation at the time. At the time, North and South Dakota had the second and third highest average at the time. Their average price today in Minnesota is $3.93.