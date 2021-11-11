Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before after dinner in the living room?

Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving dinner on Thanksgiving day. Here's a list. Don't see your favorite on the list? Just give them a call and confirm if they'll be open. And remember that hours or circumstances may change so call ahead or be ready with a backup plan.

Carnaval Brazilian Grill – 2401 S. Carolyn Ave. 605-361-6328 - Serving from 4:00 – 10:00 PM. Reservations are required.

Cracker Barrel – 2409 S. Shirley Ave. Open 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM with the regular menu available including Thanksgiving selections.

Famous Dave's - 2700 S. Minnesota Ave. - Famous Dave's will feature a Thanksgiving buffet from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Fryn’ Pan- 4204 West 41st Street, 2708 East 10th Street, 1720 West 12th Street. All locations will be open until 2 PM on Thanksgiving Day.

Giliberto’s Sertoma Avenue - Closing at 4:00 PM on Thanksgiving Day.

Boss' Chicken and Pizza - Opening at 3:00 PM., including in-store and delivery.

Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort – 1415 Grand Falls Blvd in Larchwood, IA. 712-777-7777 – Take the short drive to Larchwood.

Granite City – 2620 S. Louise Ave. 605-362-0000 – Serving a three-course family-style Thanksgiving dinner featuring tossed green salad, holiday biscuits, a main course, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, and much more. Call for reservations.

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet – 1100 West 41st Street. 605-679-6398 – Over 250 items on South Dakota’s biggest buffet. Serving traditional Thanksgiving items like turkey and prime rib roast from 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM.

Holiday Inn City Center – 100 West 8th Street. 605-339-2000 – Serving a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM. Reservations are required.

Hy-Vee Market Grille – Open until 2:00 PM Thanksgiving Day

Marlins Family Restaurant – 108 S. Minnesota Ave. – Open Thanksgiving Day 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Perkins - 2604 W. 41st St, 5835 E. Arrowhead Pkwy - Open regular hours (may vary by location)











