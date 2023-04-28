Day Added To Golfing At Target Field, Set Your Tee Time!

Tee'm up, let'm fly! This summer for one weekend you won't need a batting glove at Target Field. A golf glove will be more appropriate as Upper Deck Golf returns to the home of the Minnesota Twins.

According to the Minnesota Twins, tee times will be available to the public for bookings starting in early May, but fans can sign up for early access now at upperdeckgolfing.com/targetfield.

Get our free mobile app

“Upper Deck Golf is a once-in-a-lifetime golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country,” said Brian Graham, Upper Deck Golf co-founder. “We look forward to delivering an amazing two days of golf, music, food, and fun to Twins fans this summer!”

Over the years I have golfed several courses in several states, but golfing at Target Field would be a bucket list item.

This exclusive golf weekend at Target Field offers standard and VIP tee times for the two-day event, with tee times available to be booked as early as 7:00 AM and as late as 9:00 PM.

Tee times will be offered in two to 12-player increments, with prices starting at $84.99 per person.

VIP tee times offer a more premium experience for fans looking to enjoy additional perks at the event, including free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges, and complimentary food and beverage items.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.