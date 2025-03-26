MLB Opening Day Thurs: Minnesota Twins Division, WS Odds

Major League Baseball opening day is Thursday, and it's time to take a deep dive into the odds before the season officially gets underway.

The Minnesota Twins are well thought of entering the season and have the best odds of all AL Central teams to win the division.

The Twins most recently did so in 2023 and have taken the AL Central crown just 3 times in the last 14 seasons (all since 2019).

*All odds quoted are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

This season, the Twins are projected to win the division at present with +210 odds:

Minnesota finished 4th in the division last year with an 82-80 finish.

As for the projected win total this season, Vegas is expecting some growth from the Twins:

Making the playoffs would be nice, but how about a World Series run? Minnesota is in the thick of it right now odds-wise, with everything chasing the LA Dodgers. Here's the top 20 in World Series odds:

Minnesota opens the season on Thursday afternoon in St. Louis, taking on the Cardinals. First pitch is set for 3:15pm, and pregame coverage can be heard beginning at 2:30pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

