Guatemalan Police Arrest Duo for Dealing Drugs in South Dakota

A pair of men from Mexico suspected of trafficking drugs in Sioux Falls are behind bars in Guatemala.

According to Border Report, Mario Castro Covarrubias and Melecio Rodriguez Medina were taken into custody Sunday by officers of the Guatemalan National Police at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City as they arrived on a flight from Mexico.

The two are wanted in the United States for allegedly distributing drugs in Sioux Falls and laundering the profits.

The Guatemalan Public Ministry posted photos of the arrests on Twitter, noting that the men were 'responsible for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamines, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico to be distributed in the United States, and for transporting the profits from drug sales from the U.S. to Mexico.

Officials believe that Castro and Rodriguez were part of a drug trafficking organization operating in the Sioux Falls area from 2019 to February of this year.

The suspects will be held in Guatemala pending extradition to the United States.

