Guess What The Real Cost Of Smoking Is In South Dakota?

For those of you that smoke in South Dakota, have you ever wondered how much money that costs you out-of-pocket? It's nuts!

From the smokers I know they have told me it's the hardest habit to quit. If you are thinking about quitting smoking may be looking at these crazy high numbers will be just the motivation you need.

Every year, smoking costs the U.S. more than $300 billion, which includes both medical care and lost productivity. Unfortunately, some people will have to pay more depending on the state in which they live.

WalletHub crunched the numbers for you and “looked into the true per-person cost of smoking in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.”

They calculated potential monetary losses, including both the lifetime and annual cost of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses, and other costs.

Here is how South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and some other states ranked on The Total Out-Of-Pocket Cost Per Smoker Over A Lifetime from Least To Most with #1 being the Least Per Person...

1-Missouri: $96,535
2-Georgia: $96,886
3-North Dakota: $99,689
4-North Carolina: $100,214
5-Wyoming: $104,069
18-Iowa: $117,034
21-South Dakota: $121,939
35-Wisconsin: $147,518
43-Minnesota: $170,820
51-District of Columbia: $197,801

