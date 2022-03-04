Hank Williams Jr. Coming to Sioux Falls
Bocephus and all his rowdy friends are coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center. That's right, the legendary Hank Williams Jr. will be making his way to Sioux Falls, June 18th.
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presents Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Riley Green, a concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota. The concert will take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, June 18TH. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, March 11th at 10am.
-Pepper Entertainment
Here's How You Can Win Tickets
You can also "Win Em Before You Can Buy Em" by listening to Andy & Christine in the Morning next week between 6a-10a. All week long we'll be playing Hank Trivia. If you're the lucky 10th caller and answer two out of three questions correctly, you're going to see Hank Jr. live in concert.
The concert is also an important benefit for the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation:
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation (SDCF) joined forces with Feeding South Dakota in May 2013 to create their signature event, the Prime Time Gala & Concert. The goal of this event is to not only raise critical funds for Feeding South Dakota’s mission by providing more beef to food insecure families throughout the state, but also to support the long-term viability of the beef industry by promoting the nutritional benefits of beef consumption and value of modern production. Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala & Concert in June 2014, the organization has raised over $1,768,296 for Feeding South Dakota.
