Hank Williams Jr. Coming to Sioux Falls

Bocephus and all his rowdy friends are coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center. That's right, the legendary Hank Williams Jr. will be making his way to Sioux Falls, June 18th.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presents Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Riley Green, a concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota. The concert will take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, June 18TH. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, March 11th at 10am. -Pepper Entertainment

Here's How You Can Win Tickets

You can also "Win Em Before You Can Buy Em" by listening to Andy & Christine in the Morning next week between 6a-10a. All week long we'll be playing Hank Trivia. If you're the lucky 10th caller and answer two out of three questions correctly, you're going to see Hank Jr. live in concert.

The concert is also an important benefit for the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation: