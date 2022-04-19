Have You Seen Minnesota’s Secret ‘Tunnel of Terror’?
It was originally an old Minnesota mine, but these days it serves as the stuff for nightmares, drawing hundreds of visitors each year.
What makes this old tunnel so creepy? Well, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.
Get our free mobile app
The Legendary Tunnel of Terror
Check out the full tour in the YouTube video below.
Story Source: Mn Streets
This Horrific Murderer is Buried In Sioux Falls
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when Harry Lacey, a prominent businessman, committed what was described as the “most awful tragedy” in Sioux Falls history.