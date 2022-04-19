Have You Seen Minnesota&#8217;s Secret &#8216;Tunnel of Terror&#8217;?

Have You Seen Minnesota’s Secret ‘Tunnel of Terror’?

Credit: Eric & Myles via YouTube

It was originally an old Minnesota mine, but these days it serves as the stuff for nightmares, drawing hundreds of visitors each year.

What makes this old tunnel so creepy? Well, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Get our free mobile app

The Legendary Tunnel of Terror

Check out the full tour in the YouTube video below.

Story Source: Mn Streets

This Horrific Murderer is Buried In Sioux Falls

It was almost Halloween in 1893 when Harry Lacey, a prominent businessman, committed what was described as the “most awful tragedy” in Sioux Falls history.
Filed Under: Minnesota, Minnesota Tunnel, Tunnel of Terror
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top