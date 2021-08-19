Here’s a Quick Sneak-Peak Into What’s Going on at Woofstock 2021

Dakota Dachshund Rescue is an all-volunteer organization consisting of a small group of wiener dog aficionados. Their mission is to rescue and rehome abused, abandoned, and unwanted Dachshunds.

All of the dogs they take in receive medical and behavioral care. They also make a strong effort to educate potential adopters not only about the Dachshund breed, but also about the responsibilities of pet ownership, the need to spay and neuter their dogs, and the prevention of animal cruelty.

This level of dedication needs support and that is the reason for "Woofstock 2021!" If you think this celebration is about beer, music, and dogs, you're barking up the right tree!

Saturday, August 28th at Remedy Brewing Company (401 East 8th Street) in downtown Sioux Falls, from 2 to 7 PM, there will be a lot to see and do! Bring your family, because kids and pets are welcome. (Make sure your fur kid is on a leash).

There will be live music, unique vendors, silent auction items for you to bid on, raffle baskets, Woofstock t-shirts, and other merchandise too. Food will be available and there is even a costume contest.

The best part of Woofstock is getting to meet the dachshunds, dachshund mixes, and dachshund wannabees looking for their "furever" homes. Check out all the available pups at the Dakota Dachshund Rescue website.

Sponsors are always welcome. All funds raised will go to Dakota Dachshund Rescue's Medical Fund.

For more information, see Dakota Dachshund Rescue online, on Facebook, or call 605-310-8443.

