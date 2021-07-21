Hey, Sioux Falls, Are You Flushing the Right Kind of Crap?

Are you flushing the right kind of crap down the toilet in your home each day?

Seriously, I am not trying to be funny. Flushing the wrong types of products down your toilets can cause sewer backups in your home. Resulting in costly plumbing repairs for you and the possibility of long-term damage to your cities sewer system pumps, lift stations, and wastewater treatment equipment.

I'm pretty sure you do not want all that s#!t to happen, right?

So what is safe to send out to sea each day?

Basically, only two things are recommended, human waste and toilet paper.

There are some of us who feel things like; wet wipes, baby wipes, Q-Tips, cotton balls, etc. are safe to flush. According to the folks at Think Before You Flush.org, those types of items are a big no-no.

Here are the items they claim to be the "dirty dozen"...

And should NEVER be flushed down your toilet. If consistently disposed of in that manner, these types of items have the potential to create problems in your home's plumbing system and will ultimately end up damaging the Sioux Falls wastewater treatment network.

Cotton swabs

Baby wipes

Facial wipes

Cleansing pads

Toilet paper tubes

Medicines

Cigarettes

Plasters

Disposable nappies

Tampons

Tampon applicators

Sanitary pads

Other honorable mentions include:

Dental floss, hair, condoms, diapers, paper towels, cat litter, gum, and cooking grease.

The simple message here is to be careful what you flush. Make sure it passes the worry-free flushability test first.

When in doubt chuck it, before you flush it!

Nobody wants a clogged toilet.

Source: Think Before You Flush

