Hey South Dakota, Don’t Forget to Fall Back This Weekend

Are you ready for your extra hour of sleep this weekend?

This is the weekend practically every state in the nation returns to Standard Time as we set our clocks back an hour on Sunday morning at 2 AM.

Failure to do so will have you running early for church, breakfast, football, hunting, whatever you have planned this Sunday.

South Dakota is one of the states that observe both Daylight Savings Time in the Spring and Standard Time in the Fall.

Here in the U.S., there are actually only two states that never switch from Standard Time, Arizona, and Hawaii.

What's the purpose of springing forward and falling back each year?

We can actually thank or blame the time changes on Benjamin Franklin, depending on how you look at it. According to Livescience.com Franklin came up with the idea of resetting the clocks during the summer months as a way to help conserve energy. Moving the clocks ahead in the spring allowed people to take advantage of an extra hour of daylight during the evening hours in the summer months.

After we make the jump back to Standard Time this weekend we will once again get the privilege of driving home from work every afternoon as it's getting dark. That's always damn strange if you ask me. Sure, we'll get a little extra sunlight on the way in during the morning hours, but having it turn dark around 5 PM every day for several weeks really throws me for a loop. I don't know about you?

Personally, I am a big fan of Daylight Savings Time. As a lover of the spring and summer months the more sunshine the better in my opinion. I have zero problems with a little sunlight hanging around at 9 PM.

Have you ever wondered why we make the time switch in the Fall and the Spring at 2 AM?

Believe it or not, there is actually a method to the time switch madness. A website called WebExhibits says the primary reason 2 AM was chosen is that it creates the least amount of disruption for people. Most everyone is in bed asleep at that time. The majority of businesses are closed at 2 AM. And travel is least affected in the middle of the night as well.

For me, I guess there is one benefit of the time change this weekend. I just discovered the other day, that I failed to set three of the clocks in my house ahead last spring. So I already have three clocks displaying the correct time. Sweet!

Hey, by the way, when you are rolling back the clocks in your house this weekend, don't forget to swap out the batteries in your smoke detectors at the same time. Many people make it a point to pop a new 9-volt in their smoke detectors on the time change weekends.

By the way, the next time change event comes up at 2 AM on Sunday (March 13). That's when we return to Daylight Savings Time once again. I'm already counting the days!

Source: Live Science/ WebExhibits

