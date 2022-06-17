Welcome to Hometown Happenings! In this weekly post, we'll highlight the communities surrounding Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and find out what's going on in their neck of the woods.

Teapot days in Tea are going on today and tomorrow. Here's a full list of activities for Friday and Saturday.

Here's a Look at a list of Upcoming Events for this Year's Teapot Days:

Tonight starting at 6 is the Hot Rod & Motorcycle show, kids pedal pull, and Boss’ Pizza street dance. Saturday, there are activities for the whole family! The parade starts at 10 am, there will be vendors in the park, Mighty Thomas Carnival, Sky Lounge street dance, live music, and the amazing fireworks show at dark.

Also, don't forget the kid's pedal pull, sky lounge dart tournament, and Tea Historical Society Pancake Breakfast.

All the details can be found on the City of Tea website.

