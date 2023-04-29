This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

The National Football League is never far from any bettors’ thoughts.

Just two months after the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, the NFL Draft took place right in Kansas City, and it began to shape rosters as teams try to chase down what is looking like a dynasty.

It is going to take a monumental effort to go through the 2023 regular season, the playoffs, and then Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Some teams helped themselves massively in the free agent market, some via trade, and others via a strong draft, while others hurt their chances.

Here is an early look at which teams might be better set up to win in February, thanks to a strong offseason and a good draft first night.

Kansas City Chiefs, +600 (favorites): the Chiefs are rightly the favorites after another title, and have been in the AFC Championship or better for half a decade. They got an edge rusher, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and he will come in right away as a starter. Tough to bet against them. Check out what betMGM has to offer with this bonus code (NJ only).

Philadelphia Eagles, +800: the Eagles could have (and maybe should have) won a second title in five years, but will be the favorites to come out of the NFC. They got the most talented player in the draft, Jalen Carter, and added another Georgia player, Nolan Smith, who might end up as the steal of the first round. The Eagles got better.

New York Jets, +1400: any team that adds the two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers to the fold immediately gets better. The Jets also added Will McDonald IV to an improving defense. Will it push New York to the top of the AFC?

Baltimore Ravens, +2000: the Ravens re-signed Lamar Jackson to a long term deal, and got him a play-miking receiver in Zay Flowers. The NFC North is brutal, but Baltimore is going to be in the mix, as long as Jackson stays healthy.

Los Angeles Chargers, +2200: adding WR Quentin Johnson to Justin Herbert’s arsenal could prove to be a huge boost for the Chargers. But once again, they will only go as far as their coaching leads them, which might not be good enough: the talent is there.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.