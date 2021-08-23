How Much Money Do You Need to Make to ‘Get By’ in South Dakota?

When it comes to money, it's not necessarily how much you make but how much it costs to live where you are that determines how much is enough.

And in South Dakota, our hard-earned money goes further than any other place in America.

MIT's Living Wage Calculator has estimated the minimum income necessary for a single person to cover their living expenses for things like food, health care, housing, transportation, personal care, clothing, and housekeeping supplies, and still stay above the poverty line.

In South Dakota, that 'get by' number is $26,225 before taxes, with estimated housing costs of $6,551 and estimated food costs of $3,246.

That leaves a little more than $16,400 a year to cover everything else.

At the other end of the spectrum, Hawaii ($40,412) is the state where you'd need the most money to make ends meet.

Washington DC tops the list of all places at $41,850.

Get our free mobile app

Here's how much you'll need to 'get by' in the other 48 states:

Alabama

Total required income before taxes: $28,652

Estimated housing costs: $7,357

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $28,652 Estimated housing costs: $7,357 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Alaska

Total required income before taxes: $31,333

Estimated housing costs: $10,851

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $31,333 Estimated housing costs: $10,851 Estimated food costs: $3,792 Arizona

Total required income before taxes: $31,077

Estimated housing costs: $9,363

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $31,077 Estimated housing costs: $9,363 Estimated food costs: $3,792 Arkansas

Total required income before taxes: $27,652

Estimated housing costs: $6,526

Estimated food costs: $3,171

Total required income before taxes: $27,652 Estimated housing costs: $6,526 Estimated food costs: $3,171 California

Total required income before taxes: $38,823

Estimated housing costs: $15,235

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $38,823 Estimated housing costs: $15,235 Estimated food costs: $3,792 Colorado

Total required income before taxes: $34,009

Estimated housing costs: $11,583

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $34,009 Estimated housing costs: $11,583 Estimated food costs: $3,792 Connecticut

Total required income before taxes: $33,240

Estimated housing costs: $11,094

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Total required income before taxes: $33,240 Estimated housing costs: $11,094 Estimated food costs: $3,690 Delaware

Total required income before taxes: $31,868

Estimated housing costs: $9,765

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $31,868 Estimated housing costs: $9,765 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Florida

Total required income before taxes: $30,825

Estimated housing costs: $10,756

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $30,825 Estimated housing costs: $10,756 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Georgia

Total required income before taxes: $31,940

Estimated housing costs: $9,878

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $31,940 Estimated housing costs: $9,878 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Idaho

Total required income before taxes: $29,007

Estimated housing costs: $7,047

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $29,007 Estimated housing costs: $7,047 Estimated food costs: $3,792 Illinois

Total required income before taxes: $31,975

Estimated housing costs: $9,869

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $31,975 Estimated housing costs: $9,869 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Indiana

Total required income before taxes: $27,955

Estimated housing costs: $7,072

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $27,955 Estimated housing costs: $7,072 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Iowa

Total required income before taxes: $28,327

Estimated housing costs: $6,564

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $28,327 Estimated housing costs: $6,564 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Kansas

Total required income before taxes: $28,093

Estimated housing costs: $7,154

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $28,093 Estimated housing costs: $7,154 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Kentucky

Total required income before taxes: $28,048

Estimated housing costs: $6,510

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $28,048 Estimated housing costs: $6,510 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Louisiana

Total required income before taxes: $29,251

Estimated housing costs:$7,981

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $29,251 Estimated housing costs:$7,981 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Maine

Total required income before taxes: $31,043

Estimated housing costs: $8,809

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Total required income before taxes: $31,043 Estimated housing costs: $8,809 Estimated food costs: $3,690 Maryland

Total required income before taxes: $35,879

Estimated housing costs: $13,193

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $35,879 Estimated housing costs: $13,193 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Massachusetts

Total required income before taxes: $36,889

Estimated housing costs: $15,894

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Total required income before taxes: $36,889 Estimated housing costs: $15,894 Estimated food costs: $3,690 Michigan

Total required income before taxes: $28,354

Estimated housing costs: $7,415

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $28,354 Estimated housing costs: $7,415 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Minnesota

Total required income before taxes: $30,997

Estimated housing costs: $8,608

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $30,997 Estimated housing costs: $8,608 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Mississippi

Total required income before taxes: $27,936

Estimated housing costs: $6,941

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $27,936 Estimated housing costs: $6,941 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Missouri

Total required income before taxes: $28,535

Estimated housing costs: $6,976

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $28,535 Estimated housing costs: $6,976 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Montana

Total required income before taxes: $29,004

Estimated housing costs: $7,209

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $29,004 Estimated housing costs: $7,209 Estimated food costs: $3,792 Nebraska

Total required income before taxes: $28,234

Estimated housing costs: $6,913

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $28,234 Estimated housing costs: $6,913 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Nevada

Total required income before taxes: $28,442

Estimated housing costs: $8,563

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $28,442 Estimated housing costs: $8,563 Estimated food costs: $3,792 New Hampshire

Total required income before taxes: $30,089

Estimated housing costs: $10,155

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Total required income before taxes: $30,089 Estimated housing costs: $10,155 Estimated food costs: $3,690 New Jersey

Total required income before taxes: $33,696

Estimated housing costs: $12,740

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Total required income before taxes: $33,696 Estimated housing costs: $12,740 Estimated food costs: $3,690 New Mexico

Total required income before taxes: $29,057

Estimated housing costs: $7,300

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $29,057 Estimated housing costs: $7,300 Estimated food costs: $3,792 New York

Total required income before taxes: $38,719

Estimated housing costs: $15,084

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Total required income before taxes: $38,719 Estimated housing costs: $15,084 Estimated food costs: $3,690 North Carolina

Total required income before taxes: $30,617

Estimated housing costs: $8,865

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $30,617 Estimated housing costs: $8,865 Estimated food costs: $3,177 North Dakota

Total required income before taxes: $27,211

Estimated housing costs: $7,266

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $27,211 Estimated housing costs: $7,266 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Ohio

Total required income before taxes: $27,369

Estimated housing costs: $6,779

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $27,369 Estimated housing costs: $6,779 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Oklahoma

Total required income before taxes: $28,133

Estimated housing costs: $7,109

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $28,133 Estimated housing costs: $7,109 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Oregon

Total required income before taxes: $35,050

Estimated housing costs: $11,314

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $35,050 Estimated housing costs: $11,314 Estimated food costs: $3,792 Pennsylvania

Total required income before taxes: $27,861

Estimated housing costs: $8,443

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Total required income before taxes: $27,861 Estimated housing costs: $8,443 Estimated food costs: $3,690 Rhode Island

Total required income before taxes: $30,763

Estimated housing costs: $9,638

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Total required income before taxes: $30,763 Estimated housing costs: $9,638 Estimated food costs: $3,690 South Carolina

Total required income before taxes: $30,328

Estimated housing costs: $8,336

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $30,328 Estimated housing costs: $8,336 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Tennessee

Total required income before taxes: $27,563

Estimated housing costs: $7,928

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $27,563 Estimated housing costs: $7,928 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Texas

Total required income before taxes: $29,134

Estimated housing costs: $9,333

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $29,134 Estimated housing costs: $9,333 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Utah

Total required income before taxes: $30,211

Estimated housing costs: $8,495

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $30,211 Estimated housing costs: $8,495 Estimated food costs: $3,792 Vermont

Total required income before taxes: $31,057

Estimated housing costs: $10,061

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Total required income before taxes: $31,057 Estimated housing costs: $10,061 Estimated food costs: $3,690 Virginia

Total required income before taxes: $34,552

Estimated housing costs: $12,162

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $34,552 Estimated housing costs: $12,162 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Washington

Total required income before taxes: $33,982

Estimated housing costs: $13,739

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Total required income before taxes: $33,982 Estimated housing costs: $13,739 Estimated food costs: $3,792 West Virginia

Total required income before taxes: $27,837

Estimated housing costs: $7,062

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Total required income before taxes: $27,837 Estimated housing costs: $7,062 Estimated food costs: $3,177 Wisconsin

Total required income before taxes: $29,160

Estimated housing costs: $7,325

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Total required income before taxes: $29,160 Estimated housing costs: $7,325 Estimated food costs: $3,246 Wyoming

Total required income before taxes: $27,425

Estimated housing costs: $7,732

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Jefferson High School