How Much Money Do You Need to Make to ‘Get By’ in South Dakota?
When it comes to money, it's not necessarily how much you make but how much it costs to live where you are that determines how much is enough.
And in South Dakota, our hard-earned money goes further than any other place in America.
MIT's Living Wage Calculator has estimated the minimum income necessary for a single person to cover their living expenses for things like food, health care, housing, transportation, personal care, clothing, and housekeeping supplies, and still stay above the poverty line.
In South Dakota, that 'get by' number is $26,225 before taxes, with estimated housing costs of $6,551 and estimated food costs of $3,246.
That leaves a little more than $16,400 a year to cover everything else.
At the other end of the spectrum, Hawaii ($40,412) is the state where you'd need the most money to make ends meet.
Washington DC tops the list of all places at $41,850.
Here's how much you'll need to 'get by' in the other 48 states:
- Alabama
Total required income before taxes: $28,652
Estimated housing costs: $7,357
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Alaska
Total required income before taxes: $31,333
Estimated housing costs: $10,851
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- Arizona
Total required income before taxes: $31,077
Estimated housing costs: $9,363
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- Arkansas
Total required income before taxes: $27,652
Estimated housing costs: $6,526
Estimated food costs: $3,171
- California
Total required income before taxes: $38,823
Estimated housing costs: $15,235
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- Colorado
Total required income before taxes: $34,009
Estimated housing costs: $11,583
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- Connecticut
Total required income before taxes: $33,240
Estimated housing costs: $11,094
Estimated food costs: $3,690
- Delaware
Total required income before taxes: $31,868
Estimated housing costs: $9,765
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Florida
Total required income before taxes: $30,825
Estimated housing costs: $10,756
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Georgia
Total required income before taxes: $31,940
Estimated housing costs: $9,878
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Idaho
Total required income before taxes: $29,007
Estimated housing costs: $7,047
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- Illinois
Total required income before taxes: $31,975
Estimated housing costs: $9,869
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Indiana
Total required income before taxes: $27,955
Estimated housing costs: $7,072
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Iowa
Total required income before taxes: $28,327
Estimated housing costs: $6,564
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Kansas
Total required income before taxes: $28,093
Estimated housing costs: $7,154
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Kentucky
Total required income before taxes: $28,048
Estimated housing costs: $6,510
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Louisiana
Total required income before taxes: $29,251
Estimated housing costs:$7,981
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Maine
Total required income before taxes: $31,043
Estimated housing costs: $8,809
Estimated food costs: $3,690
- Maryland
Total required income before taxes: $35,879
Estimated housing costs: $13,193
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Massachusetts
Total required income before taxes: $36,889
Estimated housing costs: $15,894
Estimated food costs: $3,690
- Michigan
Total required income before taxes: $28,354
Estimated housing costs: $7,415
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Minnesota
Total required income before taxes: $30,997
Estimated housing costs: $8,608
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Mississippi
Total required income before taxes: $27,936
Estimated housing costs: $6,941
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Missouri
Total required income before taxes: $28,535
Estimated housing costs: $6,976
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Montana
Total required income before taxes: $29,004
Estimated housing costs: $7,209
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- Nebraska
Total required income before taxes: $28,234
Estimated housing costs: $6,913
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Nevada
Total required income before taxes: $28,442
Estimated housing costs: $8,563
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- New Hampshire
Total required income before taxes: $30,089
Estimated housing costs: $10,155
Estimated food costs: $3,690
- New Jersey
Total required income before taxes: $33,696
Estimated housing costs: $12,740
Estimated food costs: $3,690
- New Mexico
Total required income before taxes: $29,057
Estimated housing costs: $7,300
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- New York
Total required income before taxes: $38,719
Estimated housing costs: $15,084
Estimated food costs: $3,690
- North Carolina
Total required income before taxes: $30,617
Estimated housing costs: $8,865
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- North Dakota
Total required income before taxes: $27,211
Estimated housing costs: $7,266
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Ohio
Total required income before taxes: $27,369
Estimated housing costs: $6,779
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Oklahoma
Total required income before taxes: $28,133
Estimated housing costs: $7,109
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Oregon
Total required income before taxes: $35,050
Estimated housing costs: $11,314
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- Pennsylvania
Total required income before taxes: $27,861
Estimated housing costs: $8,443
Estimated food costs: $3,690
- Rhode Island
Total required income before taxes: $30,763
Estimated housing costs: $9,638
Estimated food costs: $3,690
- South Carolina
Total required income before taxes: $30,328
Estimated housing costs: $8,336
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Tennessee
Total required income before taxes: $27,563
Estimated housing costs: $7,928
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Texas
Total required income before taxes: $29,134
Estimated housing costs: $9,333
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Utah
Total required income before taxes: $30,211
Estimated housing costs: $8,495
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- Vermont
Total required income before taxes: $31,057
Estimated housing costs: $10,061
Estimated food costs: $3,690
- Virginia
Total required income before taxes: $34,552
Estimated housing costs: $12,162
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Washington
Total required income before taxes: $33,982
Estimated housing costs: $13,739
Estimated food costs: $3,792
- West Virginia
Total required income before taxes: $27,837
Estimated housing costs: $7,062
Estimated food costs: $3,177
- Wisconsin
Total required income before taxes: $29,160
Estimated housing costs: $7,325
Estimated food costs: $3,246
- Wyoming
Total required income before taxes: $27,425
Estimated housing costs: $7,732
Estimated food costs: $3,792