How Much Money Do You Need to Make to ‘Get By’ in South Dakota?

Sam Battaglieri via Unsplash

When it comes to money, it's not necessarily how much you make but how much it costs to live where you are that determines how much is enough.

And in South Dakota, our hard-earned money goes further than any other place in America.

MIT's Living Wage Calculator has estimated the minimum income necessary for a single person to cover their living expenses for things like food, health care, housing, transportation, personal care, clothing, and housekeeping supplies, and still stay above the poverty line.

In South Dakota, that 'get by' number is $26,225 before taxes, with estimated housing costs of $6,551 and estimated food costs of $3,246.

That leaves a little more than $16,400 a year to cover everything else.

At the other end of the spectrum, Hawaii ($40,412) is the state where you'd need the most money to make ends meet.

Washington DC tops the list of all places at $41,850.

Get our free mobile app

Here's how much you'll need to 'get by' in the other 48 states:

  • Alabama
    Total required income before taxes: $28,652
    Estimated housing costs: $7,357
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Alaska
    Total required income before taxes: $31,333
    Estimated housing costs: $10,851
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • Arizona
    Total required income before taxes: $31,077
    Estimated housing costs: $9,363
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • Arkansas
    Total required income before taxes: $27,652
    Estimated housing costs: $6,526
    Estimated food costs: $3,171
  • California
    Total required income before taxes: $38,823
    Estimated housing costs: $15,235
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • Colorado
    Total required income before taxes: $34,009
    Estimated housing costs: $11,583
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • Connecticut
    Total required income before taxes: $33,240
    Estimated housing costs: $11,094
    Estimated food costs: $3,690
  • Delaware
    Total required income before taxes: $31,868
    Estimated housing costs: $9,765
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Florida
    Total required income before taxes: $30,825
    Estimated housing costs: $10,756
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Georgia
    Total required income before taxes: $31,940
    Estimated housing costs: $9,878
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Idaho
    Total required income before taxes: $29,007
    Estimated housing costs: $7,047
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • Illinois
    Total required income before taxes: $31,975
    Estimated housing costs: $9,869
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Indiana
    Total required income before taxes: $27,955
    Estimated housing costs: $7,072
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Iowa
    Total required income before taxes: $28,327
    Estimated housing costs: $6,564
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Kansas
    Total required income before taxes: $28,093
    Estimated housing costs: $7,154
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Kentucky
    Total required income before taxes: $28,048
    Estimated housing costs: $6,510
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Louisiana
    Total required income before taxes: $29,251
    Estimated housing costs:$7,981
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Maine
    Total required income before taxes: $31,043
    Estimated housing costs: $8,809
    Estimated food costs: $3,690
  • Maryland
    Total required income before taxes: $35,879
    Estimated housing costs: $13,193
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Massachusetts
    Total required income before taxes: $36,889
    Estimated housing costs: $15,894
    Estimated food costs: $3,690
  • Michigan
    Total required income before taxes: $28,354
    Estimated housing costs: $7,415
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Minnesota
    Total required income before taxes: $30,997
    Estimated housing costs: $8,608
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Mississippi
    Total required income before taxes: $27,936
    Estimated housing costs: $6,941
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Missouri
    Total required income before taxes: $28,535
    Estimated housing costs: $6,976
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Montana
    Total required income before taxes: $29,004
    Estimated housing costs: $7,209
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • Nebraska
    Total required income before taxes: $28,234
    Estimated housing costs: $6,913
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Nevada
    Total required income before taxes: $28,442
    Estimated housing costs: $8,563
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • New Hampshire
    Total required income before taxes: $30,089
    Estimated housing costs: $10,155
    Estimated food costs: $3,690
  • New Jersey
    Total required income before taxes: $33,696
    Estimated housing costs: $12,740
    Estimated food costs: $3,690
  • New Mexico
    Total required income before taxes: $29,057
    Estimated housing costs: $7,300
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • New York
    Total required income before taxes: $38,719
    Estimated housing costs: $15,084
    Estimated food costs: $3,690
  • North Carolina
    Total required income before taxes: $30,617
    Estimated housing costs: $8,865
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • North Dakota
    Total required income before taxes: $27,211
    Estimated housing costs: $7,266
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Ohio
    Total required income before taxes: $27,369
    Estimated housing costs: $6,779
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Oklahoma
    Total required income before taxes: $28,133
    Estimated housing costs: $7,109
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Oregon
    Total required income before taxes: $35,050
    Estimated housing costs: $11,314
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • Pennsylvania
    Total required income before taxes: $27,861
    Estimated housing costs: $8,443
    Estimated food costs: $3,690
  • Rhode Island
    Total required income before taxes: $30,763
    Estimated housing costs: $9,638
    Estimated food costs: $3,690
  • South Carolina
    Total required income before taxes: $30,328
    Estimated housing costs: $8,336
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Tennessee
    Total required income before taxes: $27,563
    Estimated housing costs: $7,928
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Texas
    Total required income before taxes: $29,134
    Estimated housing costs: $9,333
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Utah
    Total required income before taxes: $30,211
    Estimated housing costs: $8,495
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • Vermont
    Total required income before taxes: $31,057
    Estimated housing costs: $10,061
    Estimated food costs: $3,690
  • Virginia
    Total required income before taxes: $34,552
    Estimated housing costs: $12,162
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Washington
    Total required income before taxes: $33,982
    Estimated housing costs: $13,739
    Estimated food costs: $3,792
  • West Virginia
    Total required income before taxes: $27,837
    Estimated housing costs: $7,062
    Estimated food costs: $3,177
  • Wisconsin
    Total required income before taxes: $29,160
    Estimated housing costs: $7,325
    Estimated food costs: $3,246
  • Wyoming
    Total required income before taxes: $27,425
    Estimated housing costs: $7,732
    Estimated food costs: $3,792

Jefferson High School

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
Filed Under: Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top