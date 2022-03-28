How Your Alexa Device Could Help You Win $10,000

Your chance to win cash—up to $10,000—is back! It's one of our favorite times of the year. Just listen to Hot 104.7 for your shot at winning money!

Starting on Monday, April 4th we're going to give you TEN codes for your shot to Win Cash, up to $10,000 every weekday. We'll also give you an additional shot at winning $2,000 every weekday.

If you've got an Alexa device, it may help you Win Cash. Start by saying: "Alexa, Play hot one oh four point seven"

Alexa, Play hot one oh four point seven

Listen for the Win Cash entry codes on your Alexa weekdays on Hot 104.7. Then enter them on our app for your chance to win.

Get our free mobile app

Setting up Alexa device to listen to Win Cash is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find the Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the Hot 104.7 skill

to enable the Hot 104.7 skill Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play hot one oh four point seven”

Listen to Win up to $10,000

Don't have an Alexa device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.