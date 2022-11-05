Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building

It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years.

These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous.

The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the 1870s, and was once at the center of the city of Minneapolis' industrial power, producing flour for the entire region and beyond. In fact, the Twin Cities produced so much flour that it was dubbed "The Flour Milling Capital of the World" for many years.

Nowadays the abandoned, Fruen Mill is quite likely the most dangerous abandoned building in the entire state of Minnesota. It's been closed since ConAgra bought the property and fenced it off in the 1970s and it doesn't appear to be demolished anytime in the near future.

Watch Your Step! It's a Steep Climb Into the Mill

Many who live in the area want the mill to be torn down. It's caused several injuries over the years and even a fatality. As recently as this past May, two teenagers were taken to the hospital after falling over 20 feet.

Back in 2015, there were plans to raise and sell the property, however, no new information on this has come out since.

