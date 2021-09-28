Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In South Dakota?

To dumpster dive or not? That is the question. After all, one person's trash is another's treasure, right? But is it actually legal to do it in the state of South Dakota?

Dumpster diving has become quite a controversial topic over the years; some consider it a fun way to pass the time, while others see it as a public nuisance and even disorderly conduct.

Each state has its own, unique laws and that includes South Dakota. However, cities themselves can pass local ordinances specific to their own communities.

Get our free mobile app

According to Find Law, dumpster diving is technically legal in all 50 U.S. states. In fact, the Supreme Court of the United States said it was back in a landmark case in 1988. So, in short, yes, it is legal to dumpster dive in South Dakota.

That being said, local and city ordinances could prevent you from doing it, so it's best to check first. Also, if you see a "No Trespassing" sign around the dumpster, it's best to leave it alone. And if a dumpster is locked in any way, you'll definitely want to avoid trying to open it.

In its article, Find Law also talks about ordinances, trespassing laws, signs and locks, and the possibility of being charged with disorderly conduct.

For more information on dumpster diving laws, check out these informative videos on YouTube. The first discusses dumpster diving laws and what to watch out for. The second shows some of the surprising things you can actually find when you go dumpster diving.

Story Source: Rise N Grind Picker via YouTube

Story Source: breafkast via YouTube

Story Source: Find Law

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.