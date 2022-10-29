Is There an Age Limit to Trick or Treat in Minnesota?

If you've ever hosted trick-or-treaters at your home, chances are, you've thought to yourself, or perhaps, even said aloud, "Aren't you too old to be out here with the rest of the kids?"

Aside from being a little judgemental, it's a thought that pops into nearly every person's head while giving away candy during Halloween.

As it turns out, there is an age limit for trick or treating in certain parts of the United States, but do these laws pertain to Minnesota?

Believe it or not, there is a cut-off age for trick or treating in some parts of the country. For example, in Virginia, you can be fined if you're caught trick or treating and are over the age of 14.

If any person over the age of 14 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as "trick or treat" or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor. Nothing herein shall be construed as prohibiting any parent, guardian, or other responsible person, having lawfully in his or her custody a child 14 years old or younger, from accompanying said child. -Municode Website

Think that law is a bit too harsh for the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes? Well, you can breathe a sigh of relief then, because there is no such law regarding trick-or-treating age limits in the state of Minnesota.

Most of the country takes a fairly lenient approach when it comes to what the cut-off age is, in regard to trick-or-treating. However, there are some guidelines every kid must follow, according to this article from Yahoo.

