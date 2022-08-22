Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice.

I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.

When they do quality of life and livability surveys it seems like Iowa always ranks towards the top of those lists.

But in the scheme of things not everyone or every city is equal.

The folks at Road Snacks put together a list of the 10 Dumbest Cities in Iowa.

RoadSnacks made the point that although Iowa may be a good place to live “That doesn’t mean every single place in Iowa is filled to the brim with brainiacs. In fact, by looking at the data, we can see which Iowa cities are contributing to the state’s intelligence deficit the most.”

After crunching the numbers they came up with this list of the ten dumbest cities in the Hawkeye State.

Top 10 Dumbest Cities in Iowa

1. Eagle Grove

2. Ottumwa

3. Shenandoah

4. Marshalltown

5. Storm Lake

6. Sioux Center

7. Anamosa

8. Sioux City

9. Waterloo

10. Centerville

RoadSnacks stated that they "narrowed down our criteria to focus both on a city’s educational opportunities and what percentage of the population takes advantage of those opportunities."

In short, we came up with these criteria to determine the dumbest cities in Iowa:

% of the city’s population with less than a high school education (Age 25+)

% of high school dropouts (Ages 16-19)