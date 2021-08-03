It’s National Night out…Are You Ready to Party Sioux Falls?

Music, laughing, and the aroma of outdoor barbeques will be in the air in neighborhoods all over Sioux Falls tonight, as countless numbers of people in the Sioux Empire take to the streets to participate in "National Night Out."

AVNphotolab/Getty Images

As Martha and the Vandellas would say, It's just an invitation across the nation

a chance for folks to meet. There'll be laughing, singing, and music swinging

dancing in the street.

Tonight, people not only here in the Sioux Empire, but all over the country will be mixing it up as they take part in something called National Night Out.

What is National Night Out?

A nationwide idea that was created for the first Tuesday night in August in effort to bring about stronger community relationships between residents and their law enforcement communities.

The evening was designed to help bring citizens and members of law enforcement together under a set of positive circumstances.

The belief behind National Night Out is the best way to build a stronger, safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings.

As Dakota News Now reports, that's why members of the Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and other city departments will be attending events throughout the city on Tuesday night (August 3).

In previous years, National Night Out has proven to be both an effective and enjoyable way to foster neighborhood spirit here in Sioux Falls. It has also helped to build better community relationships with law enforcement and first responders in the city.

Getty Images

Looking for a few good parties tonight? Here's where to find them:

Central Sioux Falls

Summit Events Hall, 315 N Summit Ave 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Campus Park - 6:00-8:00 pm

2nd Avenue between 32nd and 33rd Streets - 6:00-7:30 pm

Touchmark at All Saints - 6:00-8:00 pm

900 Block of W 36th Street - 6:00-8:00 pm

300 Block N French Ave - 6:30-8:00 pm

Lower Terrace Park - 6:30-8:30 pm

West Sioux Falls

2600 Block W 29th Street - 5:30-7:00 pm

9000 Block W Gill Circle - 5:30-7:30 pm

3400 S Kiwanis Ave - 6:00-8:00 pm

St John American Lutheran Church - 6:30-7:30 pm

East Sioux Falls

200 Block N Marquette Ave - 5:30-8:00 pm

Southeast Sioux Falls

2800 Block S Cinnabar Circle - 5:30-7:00 pm

Woodwind Lane between 49th and 51st Streets - 6:00-9:00 pm

Source: Dakota News Now

