Scores of Sioux Falls rock fans will be taking the short drive to Sioux City to catch two of the greatest heavy metal bands in history take the stage for a historic show.

The highly-anticipated world tour of Judas Priest and Queensryche will roll into the Tyson Event Center on November 1, 2022.

Judas Priest's 'British Steel' album practically owned the 80s. The heavy metal favorites followed it up with more successful albums including 'Screaming for Vengeance.' Some serious metal anthems were born in this era including Breaking the Law, You Got Another Thing Coming, and Living After Midnight.

Get our free mobile app

In 2022, Priest band members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, and Scott Travis will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame making it a historic rock concert for Sioux City.

Meanwhile, tour mates Queensrÿche has sold over 20 million albums worldwide, including over 6 million albums in the United States. Their biggest hit was Grammy-nominated Silent Lucidity.

Judas Priest loading...

Tickets go on sale soon Visit the official Judas Priest tour page for ticket links and details, or see the other shows coming to the Tyson Event Center here.

Sioux Falls Cheapest Home