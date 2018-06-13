North America has won the rights to host the 2026 World Cup and host sites have been determined. For the upper midwest area, traveling will be necessary.

It was announced on Wednesday (June 13, 2018) that the United States, Mexico, and Canada have won the bid for the 2026 World Cup beating out Morocco. The event will stretch across many of the top cities across the United States, along with three cities in both Mexico and Canada.

The United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994 and repeat cities for 2026 include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Orlando, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. New cities up for consideration for 2026 include Seattle, Miami, Baltimore, Houston, Nashville, Cincinnati, and Atlanta. The final list will include 10 cities in the United States, three in Mexico, and three in Canada.

Two cities that are not on the list? Minneapolis and Chicago. Both upper-midwest cities were not selected as host cities as part of the North America 2026 World Cup. The closest cities to Sioux Falls that could host would be Kansas City and Denver.

This will be the first time that the United States, Canada, and Mexico will join together for one bid. Mexico previously hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986. Canada has never hosted the event.

The 2018 World Cup begins on Thursday (June 14) and runs through July 15. Russia is hosting this year's event, with the 2022 event scheduled in Qatar.