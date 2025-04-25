It's that time of year again!

Manley Tire and Oil wants you to get ‘Manley' for Mom this Mother's Day!

ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO got together with our friends over at Manley Tire and Oil and put together a fantastic Mother's Day gift package.

Manley Tire & Oil Service, Inc. - 746 20th Ave., Valley Springs, SD 57068 - Phone: 1 (800) 615-3704

This year's Manley for Mom winner will receive:

One set of 4 Bridgestone or Firestone Passenger tires

One (1) oil change

One (1) alignment package

To enter, simply fill out the form below. Tell us who you are and the name of your mom!

You can nominate your Mom through Thursday, May 8, 2025, and the winner will be drawn at random and announced Friday, May 9, 2025.

If you still need to get the mother figure in your life a gift for Mother's Day (which is on Sunday, May 11 this year) what better gift than one of peace of mind knowing that her vehicle is now tuned up and ready to go!

Remember, you can’t take a trip if you ain’t got the grips. Stop in today to get your new grips at the ALL-NEW Manley Tire & Oil Service Center, just south of I-90, exit number one, Manley, Minnesota.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES