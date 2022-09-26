Meet Lincoln – Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Sioux Falls

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon 2022 Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales: Sept 29 and 30





For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer.





Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.



