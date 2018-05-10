Miami Gives Early Go-Ahead for Formula 1 Grand Prix

(AP) — Formula One's efforts to expand its reach across the U.S. got a key boost Thursday when Miami city commissioners agreed to enter formal negotiations to host a race as early as next year.

The unanimous vote allows city staff to work out a contract with F1 that could be voted on later this summer. Miami officials have said they hope for a 10-year deal on a race that could be staged in October, toward the end of the annual F1 season.

Formula One has been looking to expand in the U.S. since the U.S. Grand Prix was revived in 2012 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Miami would be the fourth race in North America, along with the annual Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City.

A Miami race also would give F1's American owners, Liberty Media, a coveted showcase event in a U.S. city with international interest for fans of the global series.

