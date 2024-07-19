Microsoft Services Worldwide Go Dark In Widespread Outage

If your phone alarm woke you up just after Midnight due to a system failure at work you're not alone. I was awakened along with millions worldwide due to a widespread Microsoft outage.

According to the Associated Press, the website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security, ATM's, Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta. Thousands of flights across the country have been grounded.

Services in the UK through Britain’s National Health Service are at a standstill. The glitch was affecting the appointment and patient record systems used across the public health system.

Initial reports indicate the cause, exact nature, and scale of the outage were unclear. Microsoft appeared to suggest in its X posts that the situation was improving, but hours later, widespread outages were being reported by airlines around the world.

When you arrive at work today there is a possibility your access to various Microsoft 365 apps and services could be affected.

If you are traveling by air today, check your departure times for any delays.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine