If you are a very private person and want to maintain that privacy on the internet, here's a hack you may be interested in.

Let's take your home for instance. Go ahead and Google your home address. When the image populates you should see a map and a smaller size image of the location down in the corner. That is the street view of your home.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

For practice, we will use the Results Townsquare address here in Sioux Falls.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Click on that part of the image and the street view of your home should appear on full screen.

Don't be too concerned with how old the photo is. Google can be outdated for several months, even over a year.

Now, in the lower-right part of your screen, there will be a horizontal menu, click Report A Problem.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

A separate page now comes up with a red box bordering your house. With your mouse, adjust the red box so it surrounds your house.

The page will have items for you to check for blurring. Click "My home."

You will then be prompted to explain the reason for blurring. Simply state you are concerned about safety issues or privacy.

The final step is required. You must submit a valid email address and then click Submit.

Once you have completed these steps Google will confirm by sending you an email.

