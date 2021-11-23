Midwest Supercross Racing Returns to Sioux Falls

The weekend after Thanksgiving can be tough. Kids are bored, you might need to bend and stretch and work off a little holiday turkey. This might be the best thing for you and your family, especially if you like things fast and loud!

Get our free mobile app

Check out Midwest Supercross Racing, sponsored by Butler Cat, Friday and Saturday, November 26-27, 2021 inside The Expo Center on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The course is set and it should be a GREAT time!

Tickets available the day of the event. Ages 3 and up $15.

Dustin was in the studio this morning and talked about the event. Here are all the details!

They'll feature classes all the way up to pro classes.

Listen to Kickin' Country to win tickets to this event!