Two Sioux Falls Holiday Running Events this Week

The holidays are filled with family traditions. Eating, decorating, singing, shopping, and opening gifts.

And for some, running.

Two long-standing running events are back in Sioux Falls for this holiday season. They include the Run for Food and the Jingle Bell Run.

The Sioux Falls Banquet Run for Food will be held Thursday, November 25. Runners will gather at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, 100 North Lyon Blvd at 8:00 AM for an open start.

Stuff your bird in the oven before you leave the house and return after the Run for Food to the smell of delicious turkey.

There is a virtual option for runners. You can race anywhere and at your own pace.

Running for Food continues to support the mission of The Banquet each year.

Donate here or in person at Thursday's event.

Next up, the Jingle Bell Run Saturday, November 27 at Fawick Park, 200 South 2nd Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Come jingle for the Arthritis Foundation in this fun 5K event.

Run or walk as a team, pair or solo to conquer arthritis, the number one cause of disability for good.

Registration opens at 8:00 AM and the race begins at 9:00 AM.

