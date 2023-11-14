Sioux Falls Banquet Run For Food Thanksgiving Day Morning

While planning your Thanksgiving Day feast, cleaning the house for arriving family and guests, and setting up another TV for the football fanatics, add one more item to the day.

We're all going for a morning run! This run is the annual Sioux Falls Banquet Run For Food.

The Sioux Falls Banquet has been a staple in the community for more than 37 years now serving meals out of two locations. Serving 200,000 meals per year, all meals are paid for, prepared by, and served by volunteer groups who come from Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.

Get our free mobile app

Serving at The Banquet is a wonderful heartwarming outreach for groups, organizations, and businesses.

So, after the turkey is stuffed into the oven on Thanksgiving Day morning, lace up and meet us at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds north entrance beginning at 8:00 AM. Enter from the north on Madison Street.

Make a $20 donation that will greatly support the ongoing food ministry of The Banquet.

LOOK: Groceries that dropped in price in the Midwest last month Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that saw the largest price decreases from August to September in the Midwest. Gallery Credit: Stacker

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep