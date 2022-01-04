Feminine Hygiene Product Drive 2022

It is time for #PadParty2022!

Every January there is a Feminine Hygiene Product Drive for women and girls of the Sioux Empire in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

In the before times, it was a one-day event at Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery, then last year it became a drop-off situation, without a big gathering.

Even with the change the event still collected a ton of products and raised a bunch of money!

Now in the 12th year, the event is aiming to beat the record of 60,000 hygiene products collected during one event!

This year, the event is a bit of a hybrid! And there is a new recipient of donations!

Starting January 10th through January 16th you can drop off maxi pads, liners, tampons, and incontinence products at one of the following locations:

• Waterbury Heating and Cooling – 1401 E. Sioux Street

• Fit My Feet – 3534 S. Western Avenue

• Miner Brewing Company & Prairie Berry Winery Taproom – 2101 W. 41st Street

• Elegant Mommy – 207 W. 37th Street

• Fresh Produce – 400 N. Main Avenue

• Downtown Miller Funeral Home – 507 S. Main Avenue

• Rehfeld’s Art & Framing – 431 N. Phillips Avenue

Then on MLK Day of Service, January 17th, there will be an in-person event at Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery from 4 - 6 pm.

The Banquet is a long-time beneficiary of the Pad Party. Nearly 300,000 pads, tampons, and incontinence products have been donated to The Banquet in the 11-year history of the event! Let's keep that tradition going!

However, new this year is The Promising Futures Fund!

According to the event page on Facebook, "Cash donations will go directly to The Promising Futures Fund this year, in an effort to supply Title I schools in the Sioux Falls Public School System with period products. 'Our partnership with The Promising Futures Fund will allow this project to further support our community in a way that directly supports students in need, and frankly, teachers who we know pay out-of-pocket for period products for their classrooms,' says Katrina Lehr-McKinney, one of the founders of the event.

Cash donations can be made in two ways, online at https://www.sfacf.org/futures or sending contributions to Promising Futures Fund, 834 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD, 57104.

I've participated and donated in a few Pad Parties and it is always amazing to see how Sioux Falls shows up to help out!

The first year I attended, the then director of The Banquet, Madeline Shields shared a story about a woman eating at The Banquet. She asked if they could help her get a pad or tampon because with what little money she had, she had to either buy diapers for her child or feminine products for herself. What a terrible position to be put in. No woman should have to struggle to take care of this necessity of life.

