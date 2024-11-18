Thanksgiving Morning Run For Food Supports Sioux Falls Banquet

Before you slide up to the table and stuff yourself full of turkey and pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving, trot out and support the Sioux Falls Banquet for the annual Run For Food 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk, 5K & 10K.

With your suggested $20 donation you will be supporting The Banquet feeding ministry which serves 200,000 meals per year in Sioux Falls.

This year the start/finish will be held Thursday, November 28 at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds 100 North Lyons Boulevard Sioux Falls beginning at 8:00 AM.

