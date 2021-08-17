Sioux Falls Heart Walk is This Weekend

You may have heard the phrase, 'take a child fishing,' well how about 'take a friend walking?' Lace 'em up for a healthy heart. This Saturday is the Sioux Falls Heart Walk.

Wanna go for a walk? That should be a question you ask someone each day. Not just to gab and catch up, but to take the wrinkles out of your backside. And, to strengthen your heart.

This Saturday, August 21 you and your walk buddies are invited to the Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Staging will be Downtown Sioux Falls at Fawick Park beginning with check-in at 8:00 AM.

The American Heart Association looks to support healthy habits and make an impact in the Sioux Falls and surrounding communities in saving lives. Plus, with the thousands of dollars raised, you will be helping save more babies and kids who have congenital heart defects, train thousands in life-saving CPR, and fund groundbreaking brain and heart research.

You still have time to register or join a team.

Vaccinated attendees will have the option of choosing whether to wear a mask, while those who are unvaccinated will need to wear a mask.

And if you're not up for the walk but would like to volunteer for this year's event, you can still play a role this weekend.