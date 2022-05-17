Here Is How To Become A Sanford International Volunteer

As one of the premier golf tournaments in South Dakota, the Sanford International has become one of the biggest sports spectator draws in history. It is run by a group of top golf professionals in the sport along with a local group that super-serves both the PGA TOUR Champions and those who walk through the gates every year.

The 2022 Sanford International will be held at Minnehaha Country Club in September with the top names in the PGA like Couples, Els, Clarke, Daly, Furyk, Langer, and many more. Oh, Jack and Andy too.

However, there are dozens of people who make this annual event in Sioux Falls easy for us. The volunteers. Thank-yous are just not enough for this group.

Each year Sanford International puts out the call locally for volunteers to do a variety of tasks. It may be on the course during the tournament or behind the scenes. Working the driving range, operating a shuttle, helping out in one of the merchandise tents, or as a roving marshal.

This year The Sanford International begins Monday, September 12 with the player practice rounds. The public will have access beginning Thursday, September 15 with the Champions Pro-Am. Tournament play runs Friday-Sunday, September 16-18.

Your volunteering efforts are not only for a spectacular tournament but also for what the event means to many charities.

If you like the great outdoors, a celebrity atmosphere, and especially that feeling of a full heart then you will want to block out that week in September for the Sanford International.

