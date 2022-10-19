Minnesota Has Some of the Best Costco Locations in America
With more than 550 locations across America, it's safe to say that not all Costco stores offer the same shopping experience.
So where are the best, and worst, Costco locations in the country?
The folks at FinanceBuzz did their best to find out with a recent survey of more than 6,000 Costo shoppers.
Those shoppers were asked to rate their local stores in six key categories to determine the best Costco stores in the country:
- Cleanliness
- Friendliness
- Stock
- Quality of samples
- Quantity of samples
- Parking lot quality/parking availability
Once the scores were tabulated, Costco's 12 locations in Minnesota pulled in the eighth-highest average rankings overall:
- Baxter
- Burnsville
- Coon Rapids
- Eagan
- Eden Prairie
- Maple Grove
- Maplewood
- Minneapolis Business Center
- Rochester
- St Cloud
- St Louis Park
- Woodbury
The Minnesota stores notched their highest scores in cleanliness (8.7 out of 10), friendliness (8.6), and stock (8.5).
STATES WITH THE HIGHEST-RATED COSTCO LOCATIONS
- South Carolina
- Ohio
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Connecticut
- Wisconsin
- Indiana
- Minnesota
- Texas
- Washington
New York and Hawaii had the lowest-rated Costco locations in the country.
As for individual locations in America, these five were the best of the best:
HIGHEST-RATED COSTCO STORES IN AMERICA
- Cumming, Georgia
- Kansas City, Missouri (NW 88th Street location)
- San Antonio, Texas (UTSA Boulevard location)
- Centerville, Ohio
- Houston, Texas (Richmond Avenue location)
No word on how South Dakota's lone location in Sioux Falls and Iowa's four locations fared in the survey.
By the way, there are still four states (Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming) that do not have a Costco location.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS
LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita
50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist