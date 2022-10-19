Minnesota Has Some of the Best Costco Locations in America

With more than 550 locations across America, it's safe to say that not all Costco stores offer the same shopping experience.

So where are the best, and worst, Costco locations in the country?

The folks at FinanceBuzz did their best to find out with a recent survey of more than 6,000 Costo shoppers.

Those shoppers were asked to rate their local stores in six key categories to determine the best Costco stores in the country:

Cleanliness

Friendliness

Stock

Quality of samples

Quantity of samples

Parking lot quality/parking availability

Once the scores were tabulated, Costco's 12 locations in Minnesota pulled in the eighth-highest average rankings overall:

Baxter

Burnsville

Coon Rapids

Eagan

Eden Prairie

Maple Grove

Maplewood

Minneapolis Business Center

Rochester

St Cloud

St Louis Park

Woodbury

The Minnesota stores notched their highest scores in cleanliness (8.7 out of 10), friendliness (8.6), and stock (8.5).

STATES WITH THE HIGHEST-RATED COSTCO LOCATIONS

South Carolina Ohio Tennessee Missouri Connecticut Wisconsin Indiana Minnesota Texas Washington

New York and Hawaii had the lowest-rated Costco locations in the country.

As for individual locations in America, these five were the best of the best:

HIGHEST-RATED COSTCO STORES IN AMERICA

Cumming, Georgia Kansas City, Missouri (NW 88th Street location) San Antonio, Texas (UTSA Boulevard location) Centerville, Ohio Houston, Texas (Richmond Avenue location)

No word on how South Dakota's lone location in Sioux Falls and Iowa's four locations fared in the survey.

By the way, there are still four states (Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming) that do not have a Costco location.

