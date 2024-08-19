Travel around the state of Minnesota and you will discover several memorable sites. From the many lakes and clear running streams to iconic buildings, monuments, and statues. You can be quite a distance away and still identify these landmarks easily. But, would you be able to name them from above?

Take a trip through Minnesota from 5,000 feet or higher with Google Earth and see if you can name these 15 highly visible landmarks in the NorthStar State.

Google Earth

U.S. Bank Stadium serves a home for the NFL Minnesota Vikings.

Google Earth

Fort Snelling is at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers.

Google Earth

Jeffers Petroglyphs is where tribal groups, including the Dakota, Ioway, and Cheyenne, continue to honor the Jeffers Petroglyphs site as a sacred space. Located near Comfrey, Minnesota.

Google Earth

Target Field opened in downtown Minneapolis in 2010 and is home of the Minnesota Twins baseball club.

Google Earth

Split Rock Lighthouse is just a short drive from Two Harbors along the Scenic North Shore Drive. This is part of Split Rock Lighthouse State Park.

Google Earth

Lake City is a little over an hour away from the Twin Cities. Known for the city where water skiing was invented, water sports rule here at Lake Pepin.

Google Earth

Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth spans the Duluth Ship Canal which leads iron ore ships into the Twin Ports from Lake Superior. The bridge connects the Canal Park and Park Point for car travel.

Google Earth

Mall of America is shopping and entertainment on steroids!

Google Earth

Itasca State Park is Minnesota's oldest State Park and the headwaters of the Mississippi River.

Google Earth

Mayo Clinic located in Rochester is known for its international reach, and one of the top rated facilities in the world.

Google Earth

Lake Superior reaches a depth of 1,332 feet and is the largest freshwater lake in the world.

Google Earth

National Eagle Center on the banks of the Mississippi River in Wabasha where you can observe hundreds of Bald and Golden Eagles in the wild during the winter.

Google Earth

Mille Lacs Lake is one of the state’s largest lakes with 132,500 acres.

Google Earth

Xcel Energy Center has to be the BEST venue in all of hockey to watch the NFL Minnesota Wild.

Google Earth

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden open year-round at the Walker Art Center has a renowned collection of modern and contemporary art.

