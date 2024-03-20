Can You Guess These South Dakota Towns From Google Earth Images?

South Dakota has some of the most peaceful small towns in the country. There is nothing like small town hospitality and the way the locals make you feel when walking down the street.

Living in South Dakota all my life, I've traveled to every corner of the state seeing for myself what living in the Plains has to offer. Made from scratch food, products you won't find anywhere else, and the smiles of friendly people. Why wouldn't you want to plant roots in this great environment?

Instead of recognizing places when you drive into town, with the help of Google Earth, see if you can identify these 15 small South Dakota towns from a few thousand feet above.

Lake Andes

Lake Andes is a city in the county seat of Charles Mix County, South Dakota. The population was 710 at the 2020 census.

Hot Springs

Native Americans considered the springs in the southern Black Hills sacred in the city named Minnekahta. It was renamed Hot Springs in 1882.

Scotland

As you would suspect, Scottish immigrants named the town for their native country.

Deadwood

Oh, the history of this town alone makes it a draw for visitors from around the world.

Canton

Drive south a few blocks, cross the river, and you're in Iowa.

Martin

A town, like many in South Dakota, with a population under 1,000.

Redfield

Pheasant capital of the world. At the crossroads of US Highways 212 & 281 in-between Aberdeen and Huron.

Milbank

Nestled along the South Fork of the Whetstone River and a short drive from Big Stone Lake.

Volga

Home of one of the first biofuel plants in the state.

Castlewood

Now this is one of the true meanings of great small town America.

Dell Rapids

The Little City with the Big Attractions!

De Smet

A famous little girl named Laura grew up here and there are millions of books about her life.

Presho

If you missed the last exit, make sure you take this one for comfort food at the little café. You'll thank me later.

Chamberlain

Think walleye fishing.

Belle Fourche

Foosh! You have arrived at the center of the nation.

