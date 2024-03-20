Can You Guess These South Dakota Towns From Google Earth Images?

Google Earth

South Dakota has some of the most peaceful small towns in the country. There is nothing like small town hospitality and the way the locals make you feel when walking down the street.

Living in South Dakota all my life, I've traveled to every corner of the state seeing for myself what living in the Plains has to offer. Made from scratch food, products you won't find anywhere else, and the smiles of friendly people. Why wouldn't you want to plant roots in this great environment?

Instead of recognizing places when you drive into town, with the help of Google Earth, see if you can identify these 15 small South Dakota towns from a few thousand feet above.

Google Earth
Lake Andes
Lake Andes is a city in the county seat of Charles Mix County, South Dakota. The population was 710 at the 2020 census.

Google Earth
Hot Springs
Native Americans considered the springs in the southern Black Hills sacred in the city named Minnekahta. It was renamed Hot Springs in 1882.

Google Earth
Scotland
As you would suspect, Scottish immigrants named the town for their native country.

Google Earth
Deadwood
Oh, the history of this town alone makes it a draw for visitors from around the world.

Google Earth
Canton
Drive south a few blocks, cross the river, and you're in Iowa.

Google Earth
Martin
A town, like many in South Dakota, with a population under 1,000.

Google Earth
Redfield
Pheasant capital of the world. At the crossroads of US Highways 212 & 281 in-between Aberdeen and Huron.

Google Earth
Milbank
Nestled along the South Fork of the Whetstone River and a short drive from Big Stone Lake.

Google Earth
Volga
Home of one of the first biofuel plants in the state.

Google Earth
Castlewood
Now this is one of the true meanings of great small town America.

Google Earth
Dell Rapids
The Little City with the Big Attractions!

Google Earth
De Smet
A famous little girl named Laura grew up here and there are millions of books about her life.

Google Earth
Presho
If you missed the last exit, make sure you take this one for comfort food at the little café. You'll thank me later.

Google Earth
Chamberlain
Think walleye fishing.

Google Earth
Belle Fourche
Foosh! You have arrived at the center of the nation.

